How to Cite the Archive: General references to the archive should employ the following formula: Michael John Goodman, The Victorian Illustrated Shakespeare Archive [date accessed]. e.g. For a record of key illustrations to Howard Staunton’s Complete Plays of Shakespeare (1865-67), see Michael John Goodman, The Victorian Illustrated Shakespeare Archive (VISA) [1 February 2016]. Subsequent references can be truncated to VISA. Referring to Specific Image within the Archive: Michael John Goodman, The Victorian Illustrated Shakespeare Archive [date accessed]. e.g. See the record for Kenny Meadows’ ‘The Tempest Full Page Introductory Illustration’ (1846), in Michael John Goodman, The Victorian Illustrated Shakespeare Archive [1 February 2016].