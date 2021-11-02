Privacy and Cookies

How Victorian Illustrated Shakespeare Archive (VISA) uses cookies

A cookie is a small file placed on your computer’s hard drive which helps analyse web traffic or lets you know when you visit a particular site. Cookies allow web applications to respond to you as an individual.

The web application can tailor its operations to your needs, likes and dislikes by gathering and remembering information about your preferences.

VISA uses traffic log cookies to identify which pages are being used. This helps VISA to analyse data about web page traffic and improve the website in order to tailor it to user’s needs. VISA only uses this information for statistical analysis purposes.

Cookies help us provide you with a better website, by enabling VISA to monitor which pages you find useful and which you do not. A cookie in no way gives VISA access to your computer or any information about you, other than the data you choose to share with it.

You can choose to accept or decline cookies.