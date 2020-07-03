John G. Murdoch (pub.)

John G Murdoch’s ‘Complete Works of Shakspeare’ from 1880 is the first illustrated edition of Shakespeare to comprehensively use colour (chromo-lithography) on a set of original images ‘designed expressly’ for an edition. As such it is a very important and interesting piece of work, and although there are only 18 images and the artist (or artists) are unknown, they nevertheless offer a freshenss and a powerful visual coherence.

The complete works of Shakspeare : including the whole of his plays, sonnets and other poems : with explanatory and critical notes ; and a carefully compiled biography of Shakespeare. Illustrated with beautiful chromo-engravings, designed expressly for this edition.

Published: London : John G. Murdoch, 1880.